'The situation has reached a crisis point': Hartlepool landlord speaks out over problems caused by benefit system ahead of finale of Skint Britain documentary

A Hartlepool landlord has hit out at the problems caused by Universal Credit as the final episode of documentary Skint Britain: Friends Without Benefits looks at its affects on tenancy.

Charles Scott, who owns 17 properties in the town, has said landlords are also suffering from the affects of the Government's new benefit system, which sees money given directly to tenants rather than to landlords.

Hartlepool landlord Charles Scott.

The final episode of the three-part Channel 4 documentary, filmed in the town, focuses on the struggles faced by many on the benefit system who are struggling to pay their rent, bills and food with the money they have received.

It looks at the issue of tenants building up rent arrears as they spend their money instead of paying their landlord - resulting in a number of evictions in the town.

The documentary speaks to a number of landlords say are forced to deal with debts and repossession of their properties.

And it's an issue that landlord Mr Scott is familiar with, saying that the new system has caused the situation to reach 'crisis point.'

Jayde appears on the documentary which follows her struggle to find a property after falling into debt. 'Image by Channel 4.

He said: "I have been a landlord in Hartlepool for 18 years and the last 12 months have been absolutely tragic.

"Universal Credit is letting people down who have bought into property and are finding themselves trapped in a situation where they can't leave.

"The situation has reached a crisis point."

On the impact Universal Credit is having on both landlords and tenants, Mr Scott continued: "It seems to be completely unrecognised by the rest of the country.

"It is a huge liability that seems to have no resolution.

"I always try to work with people, but what is happening is that people are taking on properties and can't pay their debts and then abandon them without paying.

"That seems to be more common and when they do leave they leave the proprieties in a distressed state."

Mr Scott welcomed the Government's pledge to reduce the five week wait for people coming on to Universal Credit - but said it is not the overall solution.

He said: "It think that is a positive move, but the issue seems to be compounded by a number of people who seem to be unable to get on to a proper platform in life.

"What is happening is something I have never seen before."

Mr Scott said he hopes the show will raise awareness of the issues faced by landlords and tenants on Universal Credit.

He said: "If it leads to something being done to address the situation that would be a positive outcome.

"The tragedy is that Hartlepool is suffering extremely badly because there is no work."

*Video by Channel 4.