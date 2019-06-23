'There is plenty more to come beyond what is the Brent Bravo', says Tees Valley mayor

The Brent Bravo Oil Platform arriving at Able UK.

The 410ft-tall structure was one of four oil rig platforms of the Shell Brent field which is situated north east of the Shetland Islands - where it stood for more than 40 years.

Invited guests and media as the Brent Bravo Oil Platform arrives at Able UK.

The journey to the Able UK facillity marks the end of it’s life and during the next 12 months it will be taken apart – with the company aiming to recycle about 98% of the towering structure.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen watched as the oil rig platform was brought into quay six on the site, where it will be placed on a demolition pad.

He said: “It’s come into the River Tees on the world’s largest vessel which already displaces more than a million tonnes of water.

“The engineering feat of this is phenomenal and what it does is put Teesside on the map for maritime decommissioning, Able are doing a fantastic job in that, and it creates economic growth.

The structure is 410ft tall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“More importantly it creates jobs in Teesside. There is plenty more to come beyond what is the Brent Bravo.

“We do this type of work fantastically well and we are using those skills in oil and gas that we’ve had for many decades now and we’re using them for environmentally friendly to take this stuff out of the North Sea and decommission it.

“We’re taking it apart in a very enviromentally friendly way and it is creating those jobs that we sorely need.

“This is great all round for Teesside and long may it continue.”

The Brent Bravo Oil Platform arriving at Able UK.

The process will take 80 workers about 12 months to fully take apart.

But for those who missed the staggering structure’s journey down the north-east coast, there will be another chance to see a floating oil rig when the Brent Alpha platform is brought to Able UK to be decommissioned next year.