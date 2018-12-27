This is how you can help a family who have 'lost everything' in Hartlepool house fire on Boxing Day

A fundraising page has been set up to help a family who are said to have lost everything in a house fire on Boxing Day.

Five people including three children were taken to hospital following a ‘devastating’ fire at a home on Berwick Street, Seaton Carew, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man, woman and three children were taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering from the affects of smoke inhalation.



Since then a fundraising page has been set up to raise £1,000 to help the family buy essentials.

The Just Giving page has been started by Lessa Hammond who is the sister of the woman involved in the blaze.

The page read: "Weʼre raising £1,000 for my sister and her three children who awoken on December 26 to their house on fire.

"They all got out safely but have lost everything.

"Herself and the children literally have the clothes on there back.

"Any donation is greatly appreciated."

A fire investigation team was at the scene yesterday to investigate the cause of the devastating blaze.

The kitchen of the house was gutted by fire and heat, with both floors of the property left damaged by smoke.

Cleveland Fire Brigade say they were called to Berwick Street, Seaton Carew, at 5.24am to a report of a house fire and sent two of its appliances from Stranton Fire Station to the scene.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent in to put out the fire using a hose reel.

The team then used a fan to clear the house of fumes.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 5.34am from the fire brigade to attend a house fire in Berwick Street, Seaton Carew.

“We sent two ambulances and took five patients to James Cook University Hospital.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leesa-hammond?utm_id=108&fbclid=IwAR05CPZic6Hj7P6UqeLoi2Kdznc0sjLlRtfcpBuNu9HfzhXVkVBAaI3RYhA

