This is how you can watch and enter the 2018 Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip

Final preparations are under way for this year's Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip.

Hundreds of fundraisers are expected to race into the North Sea during the annual charity extravaganza on Wednesday, December 26, at 11.30am.

This is how they enjoyed the dip back in 1985.

Around 200 entrants have already signed up with organisers at Hartlepool Round Table expecting a similar number to join on the day.

Chairman Paul Thompson, who has the honour of leading the fancy dress procession into the sea, has urged participants to register in advance if they can.

He said: "You can register from 10am on the day although we usually have at least 150 signing up then so it makes sense to sign up online in advance."

Registration on the day takes place at the Marine Hotel, The Front, Seaton Carew, and costs £5.

Mr Thompson added: "The cost of entering goes towards our costs in running the dip.

"So any money you raise goes towards the charities of your choice.

"We ask people to tell us how much is raised and overall the figure is £100,000.

"No wonder the event is so revered across Teesside and that we get people travelling from as far as Redcar, which has its own dip, and Yarm to take part."

The dip was first held in 1972 and was organised by Hartlepool Lions Club until 2011.

Participants will parade from the hotel across The Front at its junction with Station Lane before using the slipway to reach the beach.

Thousands of spectators will watch with the RNLI and Coastguard also present.

Mr Thompson, who is keeping his own fancy dress outfit secret until the day, also praised the Marine Hotel for allowing participants the use of hotel rooms both before and after the dip.

Advance registration can be made at www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk

