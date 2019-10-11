Three fire engines called to house fire in Hartlepool as flames tear through first floor
Firefighters rushed to a home in Hartlepool after a fire had broken out on the first floor.
Three fire engines attended the blaze which has caused significant fire damage to the first floor of the home in Leamington Parade, Hartlepool.
A spokesman for the fire brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a report of a house fire in Leamington Parade, in Hartlepool, on Friday, October 11 at 2.51pm.
“Two appliances attended the incident from Hartlepool fire station which was increased to three appliances.
“On arrival it was found that the first floor was well alight. One hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the blaze. A thermal image camera for hot spots and a ventilation fan to disperse fumes were also used.
“There was 50% fire damage to the first floor and 50% smoke damage to the first floor. The ground floor suffered water damage from firefighting upstairs.”