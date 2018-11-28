Tom Jones and Elvis Presley tribute acts to perform in Hartlepool legends show

Two top tribute acts will perform in town tomorrow night at Hartlepool Workingmen’s Club.

North East charity Bringing Back A Smile are staging a Legends Show at the club, on King Oswy Drive, on Friday, November 30, at 7pm.

Tom Jones tribute singer Andy Wood is flying in from Benidorm specially to perform.

He will be joined on stage by the highly-rated Elvis tribute Niall Southall.

The show is being put on by charity founder Kev Hill with support from well-known Hartlepool DJ and compere Les Watts.

Kev said: “The artists are probably the best two tribute acts around. We are very much looking forward to it.”

Around 200 tickets have been sold and the show is heading to be a sell out.

They are £10 from Kev on 07951 113600, Les on 07863 559706 or ask at the club.

Proceeds from the night will go towards the charity’s work across the North East helping adults and children with life-limiting illnesses including people in Hartlepool.