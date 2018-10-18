Top comic poet is coming to Hartlepool

One of the UK’s most innovative comic poets is back in Hartlepool as part of a national tour.

John Hegley will be performing shows at the Central Library in York Road tomorrow night and Community Hub South in Wynyard Road on Saturday lunchtime.

John has several best-selling volumes to his name, and has published numerous poetry collections and picture books for both children and adults including ‘My Dog is a Carrot’, ‘I am a Poetato’ and ‘Peace, Love and Potatoes’.

He last performed in Hartlepool as part of the Crossing the Tees Festival in 2015 and enjoyed it so much he asked to come back.

He is performing two shows in town.

One, called New and Selected, will be held tomorrow at 7pm in the Central Library in York Road.

It is aimed at adults and includes a mix of poetry, stories about life, growing up and French grandmothers - and lots of laughter, said organisers.

Alongside the poems with a potato theme are other vegetable-based activities for adults, including Pass the Parsnip, Flinging The Fennel and possibly Vegetaboules.

The show is for people aged 16-plus.

Organisers urged people to ‘come and sing along’.

Advanced booking is highly recommended and tickets cost £8 standard or £6 for concessions. They are available from the reception desk at Community Hub Central or by calling (01429) 272905.

The next event is called Family Wordship and will be held on Saturday, October 20 from 12pm.

Get along to the Community Hub South in Wynyard Road for an interactive event for children and their parents.

The show is said to be full of word play, puns, drawings, music and poetry and it is recommended for anyone aged 5 and upwards.

Highlights include a ‘clappy, clippy, cloppy, floppy, flappy sing song and poem pong’

Once again, people are urged book tickets in advance.

Tickets for Family Wordship are £3 per person or a £6 for a family ticket which is for up to 4 people including one adult.

They are available from the reception desk at Community Hub Central or by calling (01429) 272905.