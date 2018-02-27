Town man released by police after fatal collision between minibus and lorry

A Hartlepool man arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a fatal collision between a lorry and a minibus in Hampshire has been released by police.

The 19-year-old has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

He was arrested after the collision on the A34 at 4.40am on Monday morning in which a 36-year-old man, who was one of five minibus passengers, died.

Three other passengers were injured, two 25-year-old men and a 24-year-old man, who are all from North Yorkshire.

Two were taken with minor injuries to North Hampshire Hospital and the other was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the lorry, a 63-year-old man from Warwickshire, was uninjured.

Sergeant Dick Thorpe, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of Hampshire Police, said: “Sadly a man has lost his life this morning and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“We know that the road closure caused disruption for a lot of people but I hope that everyone will understand that we have a job to do to ensure the circumstances of this collision are thoroughly investigated.

“If you saw the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident then please call us as any information you have could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180075034, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.