All lines reopened following broken down train between Hartlepool and Middlesbrough
A broken down train between Hartlepool and Middlesbrough caused services travelling between the stations to be cancelled.
Northern by Arriva announced that train services running through Hartlepool and Middlesbrough were cancelled due to a broken down train near Billingham on Friday, October 4.
At 2.20pm, a spokesperson for Northern by Arriva said: “All lines between Hartlepool and Middlesbrough are expected to reopen shortly after the broken down freight train has been moved.”
Services from Middlesbrough and Thornaby heading towards Hartlepool were not affected by this.
Another locomotive was sent to the scene of the broken down train to move it and allow passengers to continue their journeys.
This disruption was resolved at around 3pm.
If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets as you may be able to get a refund. You can do this by heading to northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.