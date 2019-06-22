'Complex recovery' on main route after accident closes part of A19 near Hartlepool
Part of the A19 near to Hartlepool has been closed due to an accident.
By The Newsroom
Saturday, 22 June, 2019, 11:02
Highways England confirmed at 8.45am on Saturday, June 21 that it was on the road’s northbound carriageway, with a closure in place at Hutton Henry
Traffic accessing the A19 southbound from Hutton Henry should head north and turn at the A181 Wingate.
Traffic going Hutton Henry from the A19 southbound should to turn at the A179 Hartlepool and then travel north.
The service said there was no congestion during recovery. The route reopened at around 10.30am.