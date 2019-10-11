Drivers warned of closure on main Hartlepool route this weekend for roadworks
Motorists taking to the roads in Hartlepool this weekend are being warned of works which will close part of a main route in and out of the town.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 09:21 am
Updated
Friday, 11th October 2019, 18:02 pm
Resurfacing work is being carried out on a section of the A689, heading westbound.
The road will be closed to traffic between the Belle Vue Way roundabout, by the Stag and Monkey pub, through to the Stockton Road traffic lights.
During the closure, which is in force between 1pm on Saturday, October 12 until midnight, there will be no access to the nearby Morrisons’ petrol station.
Hartlepool Borough Council announced the closure on its website and social media pages on Thursday, October 10 and has apologised to residents for any inconvenience caused by the work.
The road is expected to re-open as normal on Sunday.
A signposted diversion will be in place along the town’s Brenda Road and Seaton Lane for those wishing to travel.