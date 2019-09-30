Fire brigade set to be on site of large scrapyard blaze near Transporter Bridge for several more hours
Firefighters say they expect to be dealing with a large scrapyard fire near Middlesbrough’s Transporter Bridge for several more hours.
Cleveland Fire Brigade has sent six sppliances to the incident close to the bank of the River Tees that saw huge black plumes of black smoke cover the area.
People in the vicinity are being urged to stay indoors.
Reports of explosions have reportedly been heard coming from the scrapyard where several cars are understood to be on fire.
There are no reports of any casualties.
Vulcan Street has been closed in both directions to traffic between A178 Durham Street and Commercial Street due to the smoke.
The Transporter Bridge is currently closed for several weeks due to maintenance work.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at a scrapyard in Middlesbrough.
“If you're in the area, or downwind of the incident, if possible stay indoors & keep windows/doors closed as there's a large amount of smoke.
In an update they added: “We are still in attendance with 6 fire engines, we will be dealing with the incident for the next few hours. The wind is blowing smoke westerly.
“We are advising people in to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.
“Avoid the area if possible.”