Hartlepool Carnival: These are the road closures you need to know for parade day
Hartlepool families will be out in force on Saturday, August 10 to enjoy the town’s annual carnival parade.
The parade will come to Headland Town Square at 4pm, with plenty of other entertainment on show throughout the day.
Take note of these road closures which could impact your journey on carnival day.
Closures from 3pm until 5.30pm on Saturday:
*High Street /Sandwell Chare
*Durham Street to junction of Middlegate
Sign up to our daily newsletter
*Middlegate to Northgate junction
*Northgate from High Street junction to Vane Street
All other roads will remain open and access to the Town Moor Fair will be via Marine Drive.
A post on the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page added: “The committee asks for your cooperation in this matter and due to the logistics, that after this time no one should remove any closures to access any roads.
“Please don’t park vehicles within closed routes before closure. Thank you in advance and have a safe and happy carnival Saturday.”