Drivers heading in and out of Hartlepool are being warned to travel carefully due to surface water on one of the town’s main roads.

There are reports of deep puddles and surface water on both sides of the A179 Hart Bypass, with vehicles being urged to travel slowly.

The North East is subject to a Yellow warning for rain, issued by the Met Office.

A resident told the Mail there was water near to the road for Whellyhill Farm on both sides of the carriageway.