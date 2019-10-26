Hartlepool motorists warned of resurfacing works which will close road to traffic
Drivers are being warned of resurfacing works on a Hartlepool road which will see the route close to traffic next week.
Hartlepool Borough Council is carrying out work on a section of Stockton Road, between the junctions of Caledonian Road and Coleridge Avenue.
Resurfacing is due to begin on Monday, October 28 and finish on Friday, November 1.
The road will be closed to normal traffic between 7.30am and 4pm. It will be open as normal outside of these hours.
Steven Abbey, Project Manager for the Highway Improvement Funding Programme, said: “Residents in the area are advised that, whilst access to resident’s vehicles will be maintained as much as possible, there will be periods of time where there will be no access to driveways.”
On relevant days, bins for collection in the street must be out by no later than 7.30am. Works could also be subject to delay depending on the weather.
Contact 01429 401990 for more information.