Works at Stockton Road, Hartlepool, will begin on Monday, October 28. Pictures: Google Maps.

Hartlepool Borough Council is carrying out work on a section of Stockton Road, between the junctions of Caledonian Road and Coleridge Avenue.

Resurfacing is due to begin on Monday, October 28 and finish on Friday, November 1.

The road will be closed to normal traffic between 7.30am and 4pm. It will be open as normal outside of these hours.

Steven Abbey, Project Manager for the Highway Improvement Funding Programme, said: “Residents in the area are advised that, whilst access to resident’s vehicles will be maintained as much as possible, there will be periods of time where there will be no access to driveways.”

On relevant days, bins for collection in the street must be out by no later than 7.30am. Works could also be subject to delay depending on the weather.