Hartlepool roadworks will cause major disruption – here are the details
Drivers are advised that essential road resurfacing works will be carried out in the coming weeks on various routes across Hartlepool.
The resurfacing works, which are being funded through the Council’s “Highway Improvement Funding Programme”, will repair surface damage caused by adverse weather conditions on various roads, whilst also making necessary improvements to residential neighbourhoods.
The affected roads are:
:: West View Road (A1049) – Thursday July 25 until Friday August 2.
:: Chatham Gardens (Chatham Road to Challoner Road) – Monday August 5.
:: Jesmond Gardens (Chatham Road and Chester Road) – Tuesday August 6.
:: Welldeck Road (Cundall Road and Grange Road) – Between Tuesday August 6 and Wednesday August 7.
:: Kingsley Avenue (between Oxford Road roundabout and Hartlepool Sixth Form College) – from Wednesday August 7 until Friday August 9.
:: Loyalty Road (between both Stockton Road junctions) – Thursday August 8, Friday August 9, and Monday August 12.
:: Butts Lane (from Manor Cottage up towards the left hand fork of the lane) – Monday August 12 and Tuesday August 13.
:: Hart Lane Footpath (a section of footpath on Hart Lane running from Dunston Road roundabout up to the section of footpath leading to Saddleston Close) – Tuesday August 13 and Wednesday August 14.
Whilst the works are being carried out, most roads will be closed to traffic, and a signposted diversion will be in place.
All works will begin at 7.30am and finish at 4.30pm daily, and whilst the works are being carried out the footpaths will be closed to pedestrians in those locations.
Letters will be delivered to all residents affected two weeks in advance, and notices will be placed around the affected area seven days in advance of work beginning. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the duration of the works.
If the planned road works fall on a day when a normal scheduled bin collection is due, then residents have been asked to put out their bins by no later than 7.30am on the day of collection.