Heatwave hits North East transport as trains are CANCELLED and passengers urged not to travel
Train operators have cancelled services and have warned of wide-spread disruption as speed restrictions are brought in due to soaring temperatures.
Grand Central Trains, which operates services between Sunderland and Kings Cross, has already cancelled its 8.42am service from Wearside to the capital today, Thursday, July 25, as well as its 12.47pm service from London to Sunderland.
It said: “There will be speed limits on the rail network which means journeys will take longer and trains may be cancelled.
“Details of any cancelled Grand Central services will be posted on our Twitter page and on the National Rail Enquiries website.
“If you prefer to postpone your journey, tickets for travel on Thursday, July 25, will be accepted on Grand Central services on Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July.”
Northern Rail, which operates services across the region, has said its tickets will be accepted on the Transpennine Express and has told customers if their service is delayed by 15 minutes or more, they should hold on to their tickets and can apply for compensation.
The Metro service has issued advice to passengers to help keep them safe and well during the extreme temperatures.
It says people should open windows to let fresh air into carriages, they should carry water to stay hydrated and make seating a priority for those who need it.
It adds anyone who feels unwell should get off at the next station and seek help.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has issued a statement setting out that it is also expecting issues due to the “severe weather” with both companies using the East Coast Mainline.
The company said: “We are expecting very high temperatures today, Thursday, July 25.
“As a result, a speed restriction will be in place between London King’s Cross and Peterborough all day.
“We are running a reduced timetable today and we expect our trains to be extremely busy.
“We encourage customers to avoid travel today where possible.
“Your tickets dated for travel today, will be valid for travel on Friday, July 26, Saturday, July 27 or Sunday, July 28.
“If you choose not to travel, you will be entitled to a full refund.
“Please check before you travel and click here for the latest information.”