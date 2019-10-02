Lane closed on A19 near Wolviston turn-off after collision involving two HGVs

Two HGVs and a car have been involved in a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A19.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:04 am
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the A19. Picture: Google Maps.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed a lane closure on the road following the incident shortly before 10am on Wednesday, October 2.

It happened just before the turn-off for the A689 at Wolviston, and Highways England say there are 24-minute delays in the area.

Fire crews are also believed to be in attendance to help with the clean-up of a fuel spill.