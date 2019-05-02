LIVE: North East traffic and travel

Here's what you need to know to keep you on the move this morning.
TRAFFIC - 6.20am
There are no reported delays.
TYNE AND WEAR METRO - 6.20am
Metros are suspended all day St James - Wallsend for essential repairs on overhead lines. Replacement bus 900 operating in affected area at a 15 minute or less frequency and Metro ticket acceptance on Go Northeast and Stagecoach buses.
SHIELDS FERRY - 6.20am
No reported delays.
BUSES - 6.20am
No reported delays.
RAIL SERVICES - 6.20am
Improvement work may be being carried out in some areas and passengers are urged to check before they travel.
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - 6.20am
There are no reported delays.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - 6.20am
There are no reported delays.