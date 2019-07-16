Man dies after collision with lorry on A19
A man has died following a collision with a lorry on the A19.
The tragedy took place on the southbound carriageway between the A1689 Hartlepool-Wolviston turn-off and the A1027 Billingham-Norton junction at around 10.50am on Tuesday.
The road was closed in both directions for around three hours with the southbound carriageway eventually reopening about 3.30pm.
“As a result of the collision, the male pedestrian sadly died.
“Officers are working to identify the man and no further information can be provided at this time.
“Anyone who has dashcam footage or any motorists who saw the pedestrian prior to the collision is asked to contact PC Andy Lawson, from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, via 101, quoting event 120452.”