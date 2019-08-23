Motorists diverted due to issues with traffic lights in Hartlepool town centre
Motorists will be diverted in Hartlepool town centre due to issues with traffic signals in Victoria Road.
A diversion will be in place from 7pm on Friday, August 23, and vehicles will no longer be able to turn right on to Stockton Street.
Pedestrians are also been urged to take extra care crossing the road as there will be no pedestrian crossing lights in action.
A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council said: “We are experiencing some issues with the traffic signals adjacent to the Wilko store on Victoria Road.
“From 7pm tonight, vehicles travelling along Victoria Road will be unable to turn right on to Stockton Street. Instead, they will need to turn left towards Asda and go round the roundabout.
“Unfortunately there won’t be any pedestrian crossing lights in action and we would kindly request pedestrians to proceed with caution.
“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”