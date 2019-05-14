North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

TRAFFIC - update 7.35am

Delays on the A1231 Sunderland Highway eastbound from A182 Washington Highway to A19 is 8 mins.

METRO - update 7.35am

• Two additional peak trains between Pelaw and Regent Centre or Monkseaton have been cancelled due to train faults. Carriages may be busier than normal.

• 7.10am: Due to an earlier train fault, there is a gap in the Tyne and Wear Metro service between South Hylton and Pelaw. Metro has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

• 6.30am: A train has been withdrawn from service at Regent Centre, Newcastle, due to a fault.

Due to this there is a gap in the service of up to 20 mins to trains running between Regent Centre and South Hylton, Sunderland.

Tyne and Wear Metro has urged passengers to leave extra time for their journey.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 7.35am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 7.35am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 7.35am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 7.35am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 7.35am

There are no reports of delays.