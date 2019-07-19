'Vibrant and energetic' - Family pays tribute to Billingham man, who died in A19 collision
The heartbroken family of Sean Henry Eastaugh, who was killed in a collision on the A19 have paid tribute to him.
A man from Billingham, who died in a crash on the A19 has been described as kind, vibrant, and generous by his heartbroken family.
Sean Henry Eastaugh, 47-years old, was killed after being involved in a collision with a lorry at around 10.50am on Tuesday, July 16 2019.
The A19 was closed in both directions between Norton and Billingham for around four hours after the crash, causing long traffic delays across Teesside.
His family said: “We regret to announce the loss of Sean Henry Eastaugh. He was a beloved son, brother and uncle.
“Driven and ambitious, Sean enjoyed a successful career in the oil industry in the USA and South America. He was vibrant and energetic and enjoyed road cycling and martial arts.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We will all remember Sean for his kindness, generosity and love of his family.
“Our family respectfully asks for privacy at this time to deal with our grief.”
Officers would appeal to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to come forward, as well as anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of the lorry prior to the collision.
Any witnesses are asked to contact PC Andy Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 120452.