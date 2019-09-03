Where you can find out more about the multi-million pound project to widen A19 between Norton and Wynyard
Motorists using the A19 between Norton and Wynyard are being invited to three public information events taking place this week.
This section of the major road is going to be widened as part of a multi-million pound scheme, with construction expected to start in March next year.
As Highways England continues to work alongside partners to deliver the project, members of the public can attend one of three sessions, aimed at meeting the project team and finding out more about the plans.
Motorists travelling on the route between Norton and Wynyard often fall victim to regular congestion and delays, while those living in the area are troubled by noise caused from the existing road surface.
The work, which is expected to be carried out by Balfour Beatty Atkins, will see both carriageaways of the A19 widened to provide three lanes.
It is hoped that the additional lane in both directions will help traffic joining or leaving the A19, reduce congestion and make people’s journeys more reliable and safe.
Design work for the project began in 2017, with construction due to begin in Spring 2020.
The expected completion date for the work is set as Spring 2022.
This is when and where the sessions are taking place:
Tuesday, September 3: Wolviston Court Community Centre from 1pm to 7pm
Thursday, September 5: OK Diner/Ron Perry Services, A19 Southbound from 7.30am to 6.30pm
Sunday, September 8: Norton Co-op Car Park from 10am to 4pm