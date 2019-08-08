Witness appeal after driver flees scene of two-vehicle crash

A driver was left with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in which the other motorist made off from the scene.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 11:38
Officers at Durham have issued an appeal. Picture: Durham Constabulary.

Durham Constabulary officers are appealing for information following the incident in Crimdon Dene.

It happened along the coast road shortly after 1pm on Sunday, August 4 and involved a black Skoda Octavia and a Toyota Aygo.

The driver of the Aygo sustained minor injuries while the occupants of the Octavia made off.

Contact PC Ross Good on 101.