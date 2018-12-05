Traffic cops getting new mobile defibrillators to help save lives on Hartlepool roads

Roads policing officers in Cleveland are being given new mobile defibrillators to help save lives in emergency situations.

The new equipment features a special setting for use with children and young people and replaces older models installed in some emergency response vehicles.

A defibrillator.

The heart-saving devices will be used by police during near-fatal incidents they deal with, or will be blue lighted to emergency cardiac scenes if they are the closest 999 response vehicle.

They will be carried in some traffic patrol cars, dog unit vehicles, and armed response vehicles.

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger also asked the force to look at investment in the static defibrillators across police buildings, and as a result four new devices have been installed in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Stockton for use by the public.

The locations of all 70+ defibrillators across Cleveland are hosted on Mr Coppinger’s website https://www.cleveland.pcc.police.uk/Information/Cleveland-Defibrilators.aspx

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Helen McMillan said: “The new mobile devices mean the difference between life and death, because if someone is in cardiac arrest time is of the essence.

“Our teams want to save lives, so it’s essential that we can equip them with the kit that they need, as in most circumstances it’s the police who are first at the scene.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger added: “The new technology in place is in addition to the other medical equipment carried by some of our roads policing teams and makes absolute sense.

“The static defibrillators can be used by the community, if someone is in need, they can call the ambulance service for a special code to unlock the equipment. I would like to see more defibrillators in towns and villages across Cleveland.”