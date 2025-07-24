Here are some of the main works involving road and lane closures in place now across the town, and some others due in the coming weeks.
1. Catcote Road
Catcote Road is currently closed for resurfacing in both directions from 18 Catcote Road to the junction of Oxford Road. Work started on Monday, July 21, and is due to end on Tuesday, July 29. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Catcote Road and Elwick Road
Two-way signals are also in place on Catcote Road by the junction of Elwick Road from July 21 until Friday, July 25, as Northumbrian Water carries out work to the sewer system. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Marina Way
Look out for lane closures in both directions on Marina Way in the centre of the town. The busy road is also due to be closed between the pedestrian crossings overnight from 6pm to 6am on August 3-4 for resurfacing by the council. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Easington Road
Lane closures are in place on Easington Road on the lead up to the roundabout at West View Road and Hart Road. The works by Hartlepool Borough Council include installing new traffic signals and crossings and are scheduled to continue until mid October. Photo: Stu Norton
