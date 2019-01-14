A1(M) reopened after traffic blocked due to vehicle fire

The A1(M) northbound has been reopened after emergency services were called to a vehicle fire.

Traffic officers and firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident earlier this morning.

Both lanes of the A1(M) between junctions 60 and 61 near Bowburn have been reopened.

Traffic is moving past the scene of the vehicle fire but motorists have been warned that delays remain in the area.

Traffic was originally held by a temporary road block before one lane was opened to allow queuing traffic to pass.

Highways England tweeted: "All lanes are now back open. Traffic is moving past scene however delays remain in the area.