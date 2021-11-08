A19 reopens after closing due to collision involving car and HGV near Hartlepool

The A19 southbound was closed following a collision between a car and a HGV.

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:09 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:09 pm

The incident occurred at just before 5.30am on Monday, November 8, near the A689 Wynyard services, with police, fire brigade and ambulance service all attending the scene.

Two people, described by Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service as “walking wounded”, managed to free themselves from the vehicles they were travelling in.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We had a report of an RTC involving a HGV and a Vauxhall around 5.30am near Wynyard services. Fortunately no one was injured in the incident. The road remained closed whilst the Vauxhall was recovered and the road was cleared.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The A19 Southbound was closed earlier today due to the incident

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said on Monday: “We were called shortly after 5.30am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 southbound between Wolverston and Wynyard.

"However, no-one required hospital treatment and we were stood down by the police.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

HGVA19HartlepoolNorth East Ambulance ServiceCleveland Police