A19 reopens after closing due to collision involving car and HGV near Hartlepool

The incident occurred at just before 5.30am on Monday, November 8, near the A689 Wynyard services, with police, fire brigade and ambulance service all attending the scene.

Two people, described by Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service as “walking wounded”, managed to free themselves from the vehicles they were travelling in.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We had a report of an RTC involving a HGV and a Vauxhall around 5.30am near Wynyard services. Fortunately no one was injured in the incident. The road remained closed whilst the Vauxhall was recovered and the road was cleared.”

The A19 Southbound was closed earlier today due to the incident

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said on Monday: “We were called shortly after 5.30am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 southbound between Wolverston and Wynyard.

"However, no-one required hospital treatment and we were stood down by the police.”

