A19 reopens after early morning closure for police led incident

The A19 was closed in both directions earlier this morning (September 6) due to a police led incident.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 7:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 7:53 am

The road is now reopened but congestion is still causing delays.

The National Highways North East tweeted: “The A19 has reopened in both directions between the A181 and B1320 northbound and A1086 and A181 southbound following a Police led incident. There is approximately one mile of congestion in both directions following this incident so please allow time for this to clear.”

A tweet earlier this morning from the same organisation at around 6.30am had said: “The A19 is closed northbound between the A181 and the B1320 for Peterlee due to a Durham Police led incident. The road is also closed southbound between the A1086 and A181 for Wingate. Delays beginning to build on approach.”

Durham Constabulary have been contacted to find out the reason for the closure.

