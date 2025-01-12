A19 reopens as two drivers are arrested after man suffers 'serious injuries' following Castle Eden crashes

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 12th Jan 2025, 11:42 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 19:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A stretch of the A19 has reopened after it was closed for around 12 hours following two crashes.

One person was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees with serious injuries following the first of the two incidents at Castle Eden early on Sunday morning.

The second crash involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary police car after the emergency services had responded to the initial alert.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Sunday afternoon: “Police are appealing for information following two road traffic collisions on the A19 near Castle Eden this morning.

The A19 was closed on the morning of January 12 at Castle Eden following two collisions. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.The A19 was closed on the morning of January 12 at Castle Eden following two collisions. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.
The A19 was closed on the morning of January 12 at Castle Eden following two collisions. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.

“The first is believed to have happened just before 5am when an Audi has collided with a lamppost.

“While officers have been at the scene, a second collision has taken place when a Toyota has collided with a stationary police car as well as a different lamppost.

“The driver of the first vehicle remains at North Tees Hospital with serious injuries and both drivers have been arrested in connection with driving offences.

“No one else is believed to have been injured.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called shorty before 5am on Sunday, 12 January, to a road traffic incident on A19 at Castle Eden.

"We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a clinical team leader and one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"One patient was taken to North Tees Hospital."

Durham Constabulary confirmed around 5pm that the road had reopened.

Their statement added: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the Audi prior to the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you have any information or dashcam footage, contact the force’s Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101 and quoting incident reference number 44 of January 12.”

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:A19PoliceNorth East Ambulance ServiceToyota

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice