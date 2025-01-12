Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stretch of the A19 has reopened after it was closed for around 12 hours following two crashes.

One person was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees with serious injuries following the first of the two incidents at Castle Eden early on Sunday morning.

The second crash involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary police car after the emergency services had responded to the initial alert.

Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Sunday afternoon: “Police are appealing for information following two road traffic collisions on the A19 near Castle Eden this morning.

The A19 was closed on the morning of January 12 at Castle Eden following two collisions. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.

“The first is believed to have happened just before 5am when an Audi has collided with a lamppost.

“While officers have been at the scene, a second collision has taken place when a Toyota has collided with a stationary police car as well as a different lamppost.

“The driver of the first vehicle remains at North Tees Hospital with serious injuries and both drivers have been arrested in connection with driving offences.

“No one else is believed to have been injured.”

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called shorty before 5am on Sunday, 12 January, to a road traffic incident on A19 at Castle Eden.

"We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a clinical team leader and one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"One patient was taken to North Tees Hospital."

Durham Constabulary confirmed around 5pm that the road had reopened.

Their statement added: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the Audi prior to the collision.

“If you have any information or dashcam footage, contact the force’s Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101 and quoting incident reference number 44 of January 12.”