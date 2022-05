Cleveland Fire Brigade urged drivers to avoid the A689 around Greatham following the incident on Sunday morning.

It occurred at the junction of the A689 dual carriageway and High Street, known as Sappers Corner.

The brigade confirmed on its website that two vehicles were involved and they assisted the ambulance service with casualty care and made the area safe.

It happened shortly after 10am, and was over just before 11am on May 22.