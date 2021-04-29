Budget airline launches flights to Turkish destinations from Newcastle Airport from just £52.99

Corendon Airlines

Turkey has traditionally been a popular choice for the North East travelling public thanks to its great value hotels, warm summer climate and beautiful beaches.

Responding to this demand, passengers will now be able to book a flight to Antalya and Dalaman from just £52.99 one way with the low cost airline, Corendon Airlines.

This is the second airline announcement in the same week after Spanish low cost airline, Vueling, also confirmed it would be operating direct flights to Barcelona from Newcastle between July and October 2021.

Budget flights from Newcastle International Airport to Dalaman, Turkey

Mine Aslan, commercial director at Corendon Airlines said: “At Corendon Airlines we are very excited to expand our flight network with new routes. We have continued to see demand increasing to Antalya and Dalaman from the UK, despite the current challenges faced by our industry.

“There are many British customers who own properties in Turkey and are looking to stay longer than a typical 7 or 14-night holiday. Our new schedule will now cater for this increasing demand.

"In Summer 2022, we will start our Newcastle operations offering 50,000 seats to Antalya and Dalaman. Our aim in this market is to meet the increased demand for Turkey destinations in the forthcoming seasons as well as to expand the product portfolio by adding destinations such as Crete and Rhodes.”

Seat only flights to Antalya and Dalaman for Summer 2022 are on sale now at corendonairlines.com or with high street or online travel agents.

Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Corendon Airlines to the region. They are offering a low cost option to Turkey, which is an extremely popular holiday destination from the North East.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming leisure passengers back to the airport for their well-deserved holidays and to welcoming Corendon to Newcastle International Airport from April 2022.”

Corendon Airlines has been in operation across Europe since 2004 and carried 6 million passengers on flights to 145 airports in 2019.