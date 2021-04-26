Newcastle International Airport, the North East’s largest Airport, has announced a new direct flight to Barcelona this summer.

Vueling, Spain's leading low cost operator, has put flights on sale today to the famous Spanish city with fares starting from £28 one way for flights between July and October 2021.

The flights, which are on sale now, will operate every Wednesday and Sunday from July, giving passengers excellent flexibility between a short break or a longer stay.

Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We know our passengers wanted us to reinstate a direct service to Barcelona so we are delighted to have been able to secure the return of this route with Vueling, especially during these extremely challenging times.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming leisure passengers back to the airport for their well-deserved holidays.

"We are confident that as international travel resumes Barcelona will once again be a popular choice for the North East travelling public, not only with passengers looking for a city break destination but also with those looking for a beach holiday or as a gateway to explore the rest of Spain.”

Flights are on sale now at Vueling.com.

