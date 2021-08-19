'Don't cross the line' warning to Hartlepool rail fare dodgers

Northern, whose services use Sunderland, Seaham, Horden, Hartlepool, Seaton Carew and Billingham stations, insists there are plenty of ways for travellers to pay for their journeys in advance.

These include the company’s website, mobile app or one of the 600 ticket machines at stations.

Jason Wade, head of retail operations at Northern, said: “There are plenty of ways for our customers to buy tickets and we’ve made big improvements to our website, app and ticket machines in recent months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train operator Northern has launched a new crackdown on fare dodgers.

“There are still some, however, who think they can travel without paying and we are doing all we can to tackle this small minority who think they are above the law.

“We have penalty fares in place across most routes of the Northern network which can see those who do not have valid tickets issued with on-the-spot fines.”

In 2020, 30,000 penalty fares were issued by Northern and more than 8,300 court prosecutions completed.

Mr added: “In some cases we are reluctantly left with no option but to take the matter to court where the average fine in the past 12 months has been just over £400.

“A court appearance is very much the last resort and not something who choose to do lightly, but prospective fare dodgers should be aware that trying to avoid even a small value ticket could result in a heft fine and even a criminal record.”

To prompt travellers, Northern has added red lines at some of its station entrances with a stark message “cross the line, risk a fine”.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.