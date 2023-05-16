News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Drivers faced delays after tanker hit central reservation on A19 near Hartlepool

A major road was closed for hours after a tanker lorry hit the central reservation.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 16th May 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services, including Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the A19 northbound near Wolviston following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a tanker.

The fire service has said there was “large amount of diesel on the carriageway”, with three engines from Billingham, Hartlepool and Stockton in attedance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Monday (May 15).

The A19 northbound remained closed for hours following the incident./Photo: Incidents on Teesside & County DurhamThe A19 northbound remained closed for hours following the incident./Photo: Incidents on Teesside & County Durham
The A19 northbound remained closed for hours following the incident./Photo: Incidents on Teesside & County Durham
Most Popular

No injuries have been reported.

The road reopened at around 9.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read More: One person taken to hospital after Audi and Skoda collide on A689
Three fire engines attended the incident./Photo: Incidents on Teesside & County DurhamThree fire engines attended the incident./Photo: Incidents on Teesside & County Durham
Three fire engines attended the incident./Photo: Incidents on Teesside & County Durham
Related topics:DriversA19HartlepoolEmergency servicesCleveland PoliceBillingham