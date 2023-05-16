Drivers faced delays after tanker hit central reservation on A19 near Hartlepool
A major road was closed for hours after a tanker lorry hit the central reservation.
Emergency services, including Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the A19 northbound near Wolviston following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a tanker.
The fire service has said there was “large amount of diesel on the carriageway”, with three engines from Billingham, Hartlepool and Stockton in attedance.
The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Monday (May 15).
No injuries have been reported.
The road reopened at around 9.40pm.