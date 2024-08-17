Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes this weekend while “abnormal loads” are moved along a main road.

The anticipated delays affect the A178 Tees Road, on the edge of Hartlepool, on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “This weekend, there will be two abnormal loads moved in the Cleveland area which could cause some minor traffic disruption.

“Both loads will move from Able Seaton Port, Graythorp, along the A178 to Huntsman Drive.”Both loads are due to begin at 10am, with the police adding: “It should take around one hour to complete the journeys on both days due to the slow speed.

“Please use an alternative route if possible. Thank you for your patience in advance.”

