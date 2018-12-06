Drivers warned of delays as workers stage another protest over pay

Drivers heading to work this morning faced fresh delays as protesters took to a busy road.

Workers from the Port Clarence Renewable Energy Plant have been staging demonstrations over their rates of pay since 2016.

Today's protest on Huntsman Drive at Seal Sands, which affects people travelling to and from Hartlepool, Seaton Carew and Billingham, is the second this week.

Workers held a similar protest on Tuesday, and another one last Friday.

Cleveland Police said: "Traffic is affected by a protest this morning at Huntsman Drive, Port Clarence (junction with Seaton Carew Road).

"This is ongoing, so motorists are advised to try alternative routes."

Protestors are usually out from 6am, and remain on scene for a few hours before dispersing.