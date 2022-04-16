Elwick Road near Hartlepool temporarily closed after road traffic collision causes fuel spill
Elwick Road in Elwick Village has been temporarily closed in both directions following a road traffic collision which led to a spillage of fuel.
The incident took place this afternoon at around 3pm.
The road was closed as the Emergency Services dealt with the incident, including the clean-up of a fuel spillage caused by the collision.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were contacted by the police at 3.08pm to assist the clean-up of the spillage. One appliance was deployed from Hartlepool Fire Station.
A spokesperson from Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “While we weren’t required to deal with the RTC we were asked to assist with the clean-up of hydraulic oil.
“We used a substance called ECF200, which which is pink liquid distributed from a hose reel which allows us to dispose of the fuel in an environmentally friendly way.”
The fire crew was stood down at 3.43pm.
The Mail have contacted Cleveland Police for further details on the incident and whether the road has now been reopened.