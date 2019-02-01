Emergency repairs to burst water main cause traffic disruptions in Hartlepool town centre

Temporary traffic lights are being operated at a bust Hartlepool town centre junction to allow for repairs for a burst water main.

Temporary four-way signals will be installed this morning at the Victoria Road/York Road junction in Hartlepool town centre to allow the repair of a burst water main.

Right turn manoeuvres into Victoria Road from York Road will be restricted and buses are being diverted.

All other manoeuvres will still be open, this will be re assessed as the repair progresses.

It is not known at this stage how long the repair will take.