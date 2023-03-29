News you can trust since 1877
Emergency services called after two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool's West View Road

A major road had to be closed following a collision between two cars in Hartlepool which saw one driver taken to hospital.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read

Police have confirmed they were called to a two-vehicle collision at around 6pm on Tuesday, March 28, which happened at the junction of Davison Drive and King Oswy Drive.

All three emergency services attended the scene. The driver from one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with a head injury, and the occupants of he other car suffered minor injuries.

The A179 and Coast Road had to be closed following the collision.

The incident involved two vehicles.
Cleveland Police stated: “It involved a black BMW and a white Dacia. We were assisted at the scene by colleagues from Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service.

“The male driver of the BMW was taken to hospital with a head injury while the occupants of the Dacia suffered minor injuries.”

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 058495.

Pictures from the scene on Wednesday morning (March 29)./Photo: Frank Reid
A road closure was in place following the collision. /Photo: Frank Reid
