Family of grandmother who died after being hit by car in Hartlepool pay tribute

The family of a Hartlepool grandmother who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to a 'well-liked' member of the community.

Muriel Zeugner, 80, passed away after being struck by a Ford Focus car as she crossed Marlowe Road, opposite the Catholic Club, in Hartlepool on Saturday, January 27.

The mum-of-seven, who was also a grandmother and great-grandmother-of-64, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries.

She sadly died from her injuries six days later.

Muriel - who was especially popular in the town's Catholic community - was set to celebrate her 81st birthday next Monday.

The former St Cuthbert's RC School pupil worked in various jobs in Hartlepool over the years, including Hartlepool Siemens, the chicken factory, Hartlepool transport, the Grand Hotel and in bars.

Her family have released a tribute to her - saying she will be 'sadly missed' by all who knew her.

They said in a statement: “Our mam Muriel, was the youngest of either 10 or 12, we believe.

“She would have been 81-years-old on 12th February and was a mother of five boys and two girls, and grandmother and great-grandmother of 64.

“Her maiden name was Shaw and she married Danny Moran, our dad, in 1956, who died in 1971.

“In the mid-1970s she married a German citizen, he died about ten years ago – whose name was Fred Zeugner.

"She was very well liked around the town, especially in the Catholic community.

"She was a member of St Patrick’s congregation and her faith played a big part in her life.

“She went to St Cuthbert’s RC School, and had various jobs including Hartlepool Siemens, chicken factory, Hartlepool transport, the Grand Hotel and she had a few barmaid jobs.

"She will be sadly missed by everyone.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

Anyone who saw Muriel or the vehicle in the moments before the collision, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact PC Neil Armstrong of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit using the 101 number. Quote event 15956.