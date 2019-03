A collision involving five vehicles has left queues of traffic on the A19.

Two lanes were blocked on the northbound carriageway between the A179 at Sheraton and the A181 at Castle Eden following the collision, which happened shortly after 8am.

Durham Constabulary has said there are not believed to be any injuries, with recovery vehicles called to help clear the scene of vehicles.

Debris has also been left on the carriageway, with efforts under way to clear the road and reopen the route fully.