Flights to Menorca from Newcastle Airport extended due to customer demand

The tour operator has stepped in to meet demand from British holidaymakers by adding April services to the island from Newcastle airport – as well as flights from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted Airport.

With customers looking to get away for their much-needed holidays this summer and beyond, airline chiefs say the announcement gives holidaymakers even more choice in the early Summer 22 period and means they can spend the Easter Holidays enjoying Menorca’s stunning natural beauty, secret beaches, and historic architecture.

The new flights from Newcastle International Airport will run every Saturday from April 9 to April 23.

The news comes just one week after Jet2holidays announced strong demand for Summer 22 holidays which bosses say is in response to the assurance and value that its ATOL protected package holidays provide.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are seeing great demand from customers wanting to enjoy Menorca both in the peak summer season and outside of that period too.

"As ever, we respond very quickly to demand, and these additional flights gives our customers the opportunity to enjoy Menorca in April and over the Easter holidays.

"Working with our partners in Menorca, we look forward to filling our hotels with happy holidaymakers as soon as we can get flying again.”

Bookings data from Jet2holidays shows that more people have already booked in some summer sun for the year ahead when compared to the same time in previous years.

As well as booking ahead, the data also reveals that customers are booking in that all-important holiday for this summer with the company seeing an increase in bookings for package holidays from July, which continues through the rest of the school holidays and Summer 21.

Bosses say this demand for package holidays in Summer 21 and Summer 22 applies to Menorca, and with more 2-5 star hotels on sale than ever on the island, the company also offers the freedom of a villa with all the benefits of a package holiday through Jet2Villas.