Plans for a new crossing to link Hartlepool and Redcar are to benefit from a near £1billion government investment in local transport.

The money will allow the Tees Valley Combined Authority to launch a £1m feasibility study into building an “eastern Tees crossing” between the two towns.

While further details have still to be announced, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen visualised “a Tyne Tunnel-type of project” when the idea was discussed at length in 2022.

The £978m cash injection, revealed by the Government on Wednesday, will also accelerate plans for an autonomous tram network linking the Tees Valley.

A view from Seaton Carew looking towards Redcar. Plans to build a crossing between the two towns are to be supported by new money from the Government.

This is likely to be piloted at Teesside International Airport before eventually expanding as far as Hartlepool if successful.

“An improved A19 Tees crossing” is another project to be supported by the money.

Conservative Mayor Houchen said the investment was originally announced by the previous Government, adding: "Unlocking another £1bn of funding will allow us to get on and bringing the better roads, better stations and better transport links we deserve.

"This will not only make life easier every day for more people, but boost trade and supercharge the huge investments and projects we have coming on-line.

"From a cutting-edge tram network, to sorting out our stations and getting a new Tees crossing done, this is a big step forward to getting even more spades in the ground and helping to deliver growth across our area.”

The idea of linking Hartlepool and Redcar was discussed in 2022 when Mayor Houchen said “a Tyne Tunnel-type of project” underneath the River Tees was “doable physically and operationally”.

At the time he said a bridge between the two towns would limit the size of ships which could access the river.

A potential route has still to be revealed.

The £978m injection for the Tees Valley is part of a larger £15.6billion pot committed by the Government towards local transport projects.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "For too long, people in the North and Midlands have been locked out of the investment they deserve.

"With £15.6bn of Government investment, we're giving local leaders the means to drive cities, towns and communities forward, investing in Britain’s renewal so you and your family are better off."