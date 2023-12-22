A lane closure has been put in place in Greatham by traffic chiefs due to an unsafe wall at risk of collapse.

One lane of the back road out of Greatham towards the A689 westbound is closed around 100ft from the junction of High Street and Front Street in the centre of the village.

The council says the closure is necessary due to a high wall of an adjacent Hospital of God property being in an unsafe condition and at risk of collapse.

The local authority said on Friday, December 22: “At present traffic management is by way of a priority signage system, however should conditions worsen this may need to change to temporary traffic signals.

The lane closure in Greatham on the road to the A689 westbound.

“The Hospital of God have engaged positively and are looking to arrange repairs as soon as possible. However it is a large wall so isn’t likely be an instant repair.”