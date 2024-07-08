Hartlepool drivers warned about diversions as Newport Bridge connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough closes for around seven weeks

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Jul 2024, 19:19 BST
Drivers are reminded that a key bridge will for closed for nearly two months for “major maintenance works”.

Newport Bridge, connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough across the River Tees, is a popular route for Hartlepool drivers wishing to avoid queues on the A19.

It will be closed, however, from Monday, July 8, for around seven weeks for a range of work which includes bridge joint and bearing replacement, new drainage channels and carriageway resurfacing.

The project, which in total will be costing around £1.5million, is a joint venture between Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and Middlesbrough Council.

Newport Bridge will be closed for nearly two months from July 8.

Middlesbrough Council said in a statement: “The closure will include the A1032 Newport Bridge Approach Road from Newport Roundabout to Portrack Interchange.

“There will be signs in place showing diversion routes for traffic approaching from both Newport Roundabout and Portrack Interchange.

“Access will be maintained for businesses in the closure area. Pedestrian routes across the bridge will also be open.”

