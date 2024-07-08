Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are reminded that a key bridge will for closed for nearly two months for “major maintenance works”.

Newport Bridge, connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough across the River Tees, is a popular route for Hartlepool drivers wishing to avoid queues on the A19.

It will be closed, however, from Monday, July 8, for around seven weeks for a range of work which includes bridge joint and bearing replacement, new drainage channels and carriageway resurfacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, which in total will be costing around £1.5million, is a joint venture between Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and Middlesbrough Council.

Newport Bridge will be closed for nearly two months from July 8.

Middlesbrough Council said in a statement: “The closure will include the A1032 Newport Bridge Approach Road from Newport Roundabout to Portrack Interchange.

“There will be signs in place showing diversion routes for traffic approaching from both Newport Roundabout and Portrack Interchange.

“Access will be maintained for businesses in the closure area. Pedestrian routes across the bridge will also be open.”