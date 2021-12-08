Operators of the e-scooters in Hartlepool say users have ridden over 60,000 miles – the equivalent of riding around the earth nearly three times – since the start of a trial last year.

There are a total of 6,337 registered users in the town and have made 20,103 journeys on the stand up scooters since the trial started in Hartlepool.

They can now be found at 40 locations across the town.

Marty Fishwick riding an electric scooter in Church Square after the launch of the electric scooter Scheme in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Operator Ginger is currently offering all riders the first 20 minutes free as they look to entice older and more female riders.

Boss Paul Hodgins said: “We think that travelling by Ginger scooter is just a better way to travel.

"It’s cheap – it’s green and it’s very easy. So, we’re keen not only to say Happy Christmas and thank you to residents for being such great users of the service – but also to give people the chance to try it out for the first time.

"The average age of our riders is 32 – and almost 30% are women.

Some of the scooters in Church Square.

"But we’re keen to see both those numbers go higher, giving more opportunity to residents who have previously thought maybe it is not intended for them. It certainly is.

“It’s safe, fully insured and just a better way to get around.”

The free 20 minute offer runs on weekdays from 7am to 3pm until Friday, December 17.

After that, normal pricing of £2 per 20 minutes applies.

However, the offer is not limited to one ride a day, but applies to any ride provided the scooter is returned back to a bay within those first 20 minutes.

Ginger has been operating in Hartlepool since in August 2020. The scooters are classified as motor vehicles but users are advised not to ride them on roads with speed limits above 40mph.

They should also not be used in cycle lanes. Riders must be aged 18 or over and have a full or provisional driving licence.

Users are encouraged to wear a helmet and all riders are fully insured for personal and third party cover.

To see where they are available from in Hartlepool and how to register, visit https://www.ginger.town/hartlepool

