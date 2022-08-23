Hartlepool motorists facing eight weeks of A19 delays and diversions
Motorists are being advised of road closures on a stretch of the A19 near Hartlepool for resurfacing work.
The National Highways organisation has given details of an eight-week resurfacing programme for both sides of the A19 north of the A689 Wolviston interchange.
There will be a number of overnight and weekend closures to enable the “vital” upgrade.
National Highways project manager Michael Morgan said: “The A19 is a key route in the North East and after decades of safe use and hundreds of millions of journeys taken by drivers in the region, the current road surface on this stretch of road is nearing the end of its working life.
"This is the last section of concrete road surface on the A19 and by replacing this with a low noise surface, drivers will notice the route becoming smoother and quieter.”
The first phase takes place between Tuesday, August 30, and Friday, September 30, on a 1.5-mile stretch of the southbound carriageway.
To enable this, the road will be closed overnight from Sundays to Fridays from 8pm until 6am.
The section of the southbound carriageway directly under the A689 Wolviston Interchange will also be closed on weekends from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.
The second phase takes place northbound from Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, November 8.
The road will be closed overnight 8pm-6am from Monday to Thursday and on weekends from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.
Signed diversion routes will be in place during all closures and people are advised to allow more time for their journeys.