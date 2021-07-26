Hartlepool motorists warned about two new sets of roadworks

Delays are expected in Catcote Road, Hartlepool for around seven weeks near to its junctions with Macaulay Road and Teesbrooke Avenue while the road surface is reconstructed.

Hartlepool Borough Council said: “Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Catcote Road itself, while the junctions with Macaulay Road and Teesbrooke Avenue will be closed. Signed diversions will be in place.

Resurfacing work, meanwhile, is taking place in Main Street, Hart Village, for the majority of this week between 9am and 3pm daily.

Roadworks are expected to be in place most of this week in Hart Village.

The council has said: “Access will be maintained for residents and to local businesses, including the White Hart public house.”

Northern Gas Networks is also continuing its scheme to modernise gas works in the Wooler Road, Serpentine Road and Hart Lane area of town.

Roadworks are still in place in the area with the work not expected to be completed until next month at the earliest.

